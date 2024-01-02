Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is Sippican Capital Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $157.47. The stock had a trading volume of 355,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.21. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

View Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.