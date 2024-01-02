Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Reduced by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Shares of DE traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.46. The company had a trading volume of 591,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,551. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.47 and its 200-day moving average is $395.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

