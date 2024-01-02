DeepOnion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.06 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 41.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.06 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00133057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00024903 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004114 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

