Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,705,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. 571,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

