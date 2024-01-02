Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.40.

Get Danaher alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $231.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.