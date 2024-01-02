Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher
Danaher Stock Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.