Dakota Wealth Management Takes $2.32 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $81.05 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average is $109.12.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

