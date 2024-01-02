Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

