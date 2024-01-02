Dakota Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

