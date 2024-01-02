Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.50.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan D. Sobel bought 22,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,469.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,944,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 49,047 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 36.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

