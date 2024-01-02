Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 4.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.05. 197,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,341. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

