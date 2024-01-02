Critical Survey: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) versus Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gatos Silver and Osisko Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33 Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.08%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Osisko Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

47.7% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gatos Silver and Osisko Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -0.93% -0.85% Osisko Mining N/A -1.63% -1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and Osisko Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $14.53 million ($0.04) -163.50 Osisko Mining N/A N/A -$4.49 million $0.42 4.81

Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Osisko Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. It also holds 100% interest in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell property, which includes the Osborne-Bell Gold deposit, comprising 2,621 claims covering an area of approximately 140,207 hectares located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Québec; and holds 100% interest in the Urban-Barry property that consists of 1372 individual claims covering an area of approximately 74,135 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

