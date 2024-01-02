Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Crane by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

