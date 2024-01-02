Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $657.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $604.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

