Contrasting Green Hygienics (GRYN) and Its Rivals

Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Free Report) is one of 317 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Green Hygienics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Green Hygienics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Green Hygienics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Hygienics N/A N/A N/A Green Hygienics Competitors -53.48% -62.95% -13.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Hygienics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Green Hygienics N/A N/A 0.00 Green Hygienics Competitors $1.56 billion $68.93 million -87.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Green Hygienics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Green Hygienics. Green Hygienics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

0.3% of Green Hygienics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Green Hygienics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Green Hygienics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Hygienics 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Hygienics Competitors 191 919 1752 20 2.56

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 48.64%. Given Green Hygienics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Hygienics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Green Hygienics

(Get Free Report)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California. On July 11, 2023, Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Hygienics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Hygienics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.