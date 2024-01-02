Comparing Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Meta Materials -4,743.53% -26.47% -23.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oxford Instruments and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Meta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 2.93 $70.63 million N/A N/A Meta Materials $10.20 million 3.17 -$79.10 million ($0.76) -0.09

Oxford Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meta Materials beats Oxford Instruments on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Meta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Meta Materials Inc., a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.