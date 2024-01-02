Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after buying an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.03. 2,386,610 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

