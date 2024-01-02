Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

