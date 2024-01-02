China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.