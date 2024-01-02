Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.63. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

