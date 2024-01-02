Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 787,506 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,075,000. Target accounts for about 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.33. The stock had a trading volume of 902,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,227. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.53. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

