Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $69.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 739,178 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,781,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $169,977,000 after purchasing an additional 495,303 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 321,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Down 4.5 %

INTC traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,102,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,280,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.12, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

