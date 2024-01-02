Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.17. 825,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

