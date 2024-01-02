Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) vs. Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Head to Head Analysis

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) and Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Givaudan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlyle Secured Lending 37.16% 13.77% 5.90% Givaudan N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Givaudan has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

21.6% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Givaudan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carlyle Secured Lending and Givaudan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33 Givaudan 0 3 1 0 2.25

Carlyle Secured Lending currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Givaudan.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Givaudan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlyle Secured Lending $207.26 million 3.67 $85.64 million $1.35 11.08 Givaudan $7.39 billion 5.19 $897.00 million N/A N/A

Givaudan has higher revenue and earnings than Carlyle Secured Lending.

Dividends

Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Givaudan pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 109.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carlyle Secured Lending has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Givaudan on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products. The Taste & Wellbeing division provides beverages, such as fizzy drinks, juices, bottled waters, ready-to-drink products, alcoholic beverages, and others; dairy and cheese products, including dairy drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, chilled desserts, cream cheese, and spreads; snacks comprising rice crackers and cassava chips; savory and nutraceutical products; and biscuits, crackers, and cereals, as well as confectionery products, such as chewing gums, chocolates, and sweets. It operates in Switzerland, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1796 and is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland.

