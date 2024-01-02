Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,178 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $37,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 872,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

