Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $71.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.