Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 16,708 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.07% of Southern worth $47,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

SO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.49. 1,072,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,938. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

