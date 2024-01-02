Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. 7,727,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.