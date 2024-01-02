Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,365,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,621,000 after buying an additional 65,326 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.9% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 90,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.31. 2,482,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,557. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.77 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $525.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

