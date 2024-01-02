Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 477,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $91,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 773,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 338.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.2% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 12,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Down 2.5 %

BA stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.21. 1,915,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

