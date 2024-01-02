Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $150.15. The stock had a trading volume of 575,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

