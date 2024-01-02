Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,596 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.85. 2,053,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418,828. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

