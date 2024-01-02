BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 525,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 91,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 15.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 103,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $106.87. 3,256,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,524,855. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.