BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 16,006 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 22.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.0% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.8% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,117,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $279,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,410,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,704,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

