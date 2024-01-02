Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

BTX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

