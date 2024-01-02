Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 467,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,553,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,777,000 after acquiring an additional 81,246 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $695,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,107,000 after purchasing an additional 117,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

