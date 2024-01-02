Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $116.91

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

NYSE BILL opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.74.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BILL will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

