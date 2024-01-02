Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $19.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,096.81. 864,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.99 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $981.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $905.54.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

