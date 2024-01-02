Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 2,268 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 25,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

