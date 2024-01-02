Benchmark Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $5.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.97.

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE ATUS opened at $3.25 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Comerica Bank raised its position in Altice USA by 579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

