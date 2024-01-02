Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Invests $302,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.48. The company had a trading volume of 427,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,335. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

