Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys 2,600 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $128.60. 1,126,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,908. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.04 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

