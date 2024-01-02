Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Baozun Stock Performance
BZUN opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.72. Baozun has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $8.62.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.67) by $4.39. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baozun
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.