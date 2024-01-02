Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Baozun Stock Performance

BZUN opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.72. Baozun has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.67) by $4.39. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

About Baozun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $4,762,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Baozun by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 787,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $2,667,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

