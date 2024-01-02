AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.12. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. On average, research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 229.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 21.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

