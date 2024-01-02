Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes $438,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.14. 997,597 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

