Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes $438,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.14. 997,597 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

