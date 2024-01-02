Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys Shares of 22,072 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,520,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,994,000 after buying an additional 217,433 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,480 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.