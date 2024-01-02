Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 531 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $492.25. 60,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,318. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $500.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

