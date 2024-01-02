Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.35. 7,727,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

