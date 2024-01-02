Arlington Partners LLC Raises Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 48,433.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.62. 274,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

