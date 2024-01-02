Arlington Partners LLC Invests $2.68 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,709 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SAP by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.73. The stock had a trading volume of 451,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $160.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.