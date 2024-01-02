Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $459.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

